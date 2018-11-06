Approximately 17,086,800 Women Went Fishing In 2017!

Quepos, Costa Rica: “Some Women Fear The Fire, Others Simply Become It” is the tag line that the Pescadora Billfish Championship used on their billboard announcement in Costa Rica’s, Marina Pez Vela.

This tournament is bringing experienced and non-experienced female anglers, of all nationalities, together to compete for the title of the World’s Top Lady Anglers!

Two top lady angler awards will be presented… one to the female who reels in the most fish (hook & hand), and the other to the female that hooks and reels in her own fish (per IGFA rules) along with overall team awards. “There is no other billfishing tournament in the world with this new competitive ground-breaking format, it gives every skill level the ability to be competitive!” says Samantha Mumford, Tournament Director. “Pescadora means “Lady Angler” in Spanish, so it’s a perfect fit.”

The Pescadora Billfish Championship has also teamed up with the Gray FishTag Research Program and is excited to announce the Pescadora Tagging Program. A recent study done by the Outdoor Foundation found that women accounted for 34.8% of the 49.1 million Americans that went fishing in 2017.

“Women from around the world have played significant roles in conservation, but few are aware of the tagging aspect of fishing and how much fun it can be” says Samantha Mumford “this program is a great way to educate and promote the tagging of fish which helps produce data that is desperately needed in the scientific community. We need to guarantee that our future generations can experience the love of fishing as we do now.” What will you name your tagged fish?

The tournament will be held in Quepos, Costa Rica at Marina Pez Vela on February 21st-23rd, 2019.

Join them for a fun, champagne filled weekend… catered to women, by women. Come be The Pescadora!!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Seeds of Hope. This organization works in Costa Rica on the national and local level to combat sexual exploitation, drugs, violence and trafficking of minors. www.SeedsOfHope.com

For more information and registration visit the tournament website: www.ThePescadora.com Entries are limited, so don’t delay! For more information: #ThePescadora • [email protected] • (772) 266-0063