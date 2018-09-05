Catching Monster Bass

by Billy Darby

Do you want to catch a monster bass? If so, stop fishing for numbers or limits or a full sack. You must dedicate a few trips for just one trophy. Think big, use big lures and heavier tackle. Vacate the areas where noted stringers of three pounders are consistent or tournaments are won. Even if a school of nice fish appear, restrain from using the same old common tactics of 12-15’ medium sized crankbaits, and if the water depth will allow, cast a super deep diving lure well past the school, crank down to maximum depth then slow your retrieve to a minimal speed.

Monsters very seldom school, but they do take advantage of the smaller fish supplying the meal with injured prey or residue falling beneath the feeding frenzy. On the same note, I have had very good success by casting past schooling hybrids and stripers with big football jigs trailed with 5” Big Bite Fighting Frogs or heavy Carolina rigs with a super large Big Bite 10” Kreit Tail Worms crawled beneath the surface activity. The plastics prevent the unwanted bite, as hybrids seldom hit slow crawled plastics.

Relating to the seasons of course, keep in mind that the super girls hang out in shallow water during the spawn and pre-spawn cruising stage, but even then, stick with very large lures to prevent smaller fish from interrupting your quest. Any other time of year, depend on old brush piles or natural timber that is rarely visited by other anglers. Study your Lake Master maps for sharp ledges and search for target areas that look like a giant could be inhabiting a comfort zone or calling a specific spot home for many years. Confidence is the name of the game. Learn to fish slower than ever before, sometimes waiting even minutes before lure movement.

My last 10-pound plus bass, “pictured with friend”, came while jigging a spoon in a high confidence area at a sharp drop from 25’ straight down to 40’ . I had been vertical jigging in the same 10’x10’ area trying to maneuver my spoon as snug to the inner ledge as possible for about 15 minutes before a very gentle but recognizable tug foretold her demise. This same confidence area has produced multiple fish in the 8-pound class over many years.

Glory holes are few and far between, but with enough patience and persistence, your time will not be wasted. Besides, you can’t waste time fishing.

Billy Darby is a retired professional guide on Lake Eufaula. He can be reached at [email protected] or 229-768-2369.