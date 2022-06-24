CCA Florida & Mud Hole Announce 2022 Scholarship Winners

Oviedo, FL, June 23, 2022 – After a week filled with conservation-based fun and activities, Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, and the nine students competing for college funding in the CCA Youth Scholarship Program, attended the Awards Banquet at Mud Hole Custom Tackle to celebrate and announce the 2022 Scholarship recipients. The top winner was Lorelei Bennett of Pompano Beach who earned a $3,000 scholarship award. Gracie Wollard of DeLeon Springs received a check for $2,000, and the final $1,000 prize of the evening was awarded to Keyes Rodriguez of Maitland. Students were rated throughout the week based on merit, attention, focus, creativity, speeches, and overall engagement during the program.

“Mud Hole is proud to help bring this new CCA Florida scholarship opportunity to eager high schoolers,” said Brook Oliva, Mud Hole President. “Not only was it great to announce the winners tonight, but it was equally gratifying to see the camaraderie between all of the students. The group started the week off here at Mud Hole as complete strangers, and it was evident at the banquet tonight that these students have made lifelong friendships.”

The Awards Banquet capped off a week of presentations and experiences, including building a custom fishing rod at Mud Hole in Oviedo, a tour of the Duke Energy Mariculture Center in Crystal River, fishing for Barramundi at Osceola Outback Adventures, a visit to the Sea Life Orlando Aquarium and Orlando Eye, a tour of the Marine Discovery Center in New Smyrna Beach, kayaking in the Indian River, and even a trash cleanup in Tomoka State Park.

“It took two years to bring this program from concept to implementation, and we are thankful to partners like Mud Hole for helping to make this a reality,” CCA Regional Director Amanda Krpan said. “We had a remarkable week with an amazing group of students. Congratulations to Lorelei, Gracie, and Keyes, and best of luck to all of the students in the next phase of the program.”

The nine participating students will now return to their high schools to create conservation-focused programs supporting their communities, with an additional $5,000 Grand Scholarship awarded to the student with the most impactful program.

For more information and a video of the scholarship program’s week of activity, visit https://mudhole.com/blogs/news/2022-cca-scholarship-winners.