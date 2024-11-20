Cecil County, MD Angler Named 15th FishMaryland Master Angler

Nick Perez joins his 12-year-old daughter Lucy on the list of Master Anglers.

Nick Perez from Perryville has achieved the Master Angler Milestone Award under Maryland’s FishMaryland program, making him the 15th recipient since 2019. This award honors anglers who catch ten trophy-sized fish of different species in Maryland. His daughter, Lucy Moore, was the 10th Master Angler and the first youth and female to receive the award.

Perez has been fishing Maryland waters since age two and has explored almost every fishery in the state. Inspired by his daughter’s achievement, Perez decided to pursue the Master Angler title himself.

His qualifying catches included:

34-inch Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead)

8.5-inch redbreast sunfish

13.5-inch white perch

21-inch largemouth bass

12-inch bluegill

24-inch chain pickerel

11-inch redear sunfish

10.5-inch rock bass

16.5-inch crappie

14-inch yellow perch

Perez’s final catch was a 14-inch yellow perch. He finds the FishMaryland program a great way to challenge himself and explore different species.

FishMaryland offers year-round fishing opportunities. More information can be found on the FishMaryland program’s website.