Cedar Key Paddling

Well, if you were bored the last decade, 2020 is shaping up to be a year to remember, and for a lot…to forget. Before you forget 2020 all together, you should see some of the personal bests Cedar Key has to offer this last month. It was not a quantity fishing trip, but let me tell you about the quality. Ever heard of the slinger Jessie James? The only other man I knew to handle a fish that big was named Chad. (Quality folks.) While I write this, only the best, were caught by the best, and let me tell you, our customers are the best. I have been fishing this gulf my whole life, but decided over ten years ago, if I were going to go, or be broke I was going to have a great office view. I should have started serving you all 20 years ago. We get busy at the shop on holiday weekends, but if you can get us when we are slowed down, we love nothing more than to talk about the what, where, and when, the best we can. Get those kids outside and get them fishing.