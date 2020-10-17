Cedar Key Paddling

It is FALL! Fall in love with all these redfish! Fall is my absolutely favorite time of year. The reds are absolutely on fire, and if you are doing my what, where, and when, then you are working on your first, or personal best red to date. Mullet, large minnows pin fish, or live shrimp are good ol’ faithfuls. Get you a Jim’s jig right to your power pro 30-pound test. You want your chunk of mullet steaked to be about the size of a tangerine. Too big for a dadgum catfish to eat really fast; you know what I mean? Get it on the edges of these oyster bars, and if it’s there, you will know. Ignore all those little bumps from smaller fish. Wait till the pole is getting pulled solid out of your hands for three seconds, then rip its face off! Now with the pins, minnows, and shrimp, you can go with a 3 or 4/0 circle hook. B52 bombers and or triple swivel with an 18-inch 50-pound test 2-ounce egg, and an 8-inch, 30-pound Fluorocarbon for the hook. Don’t forget, with the circle hook, you do not set the hook. Count to 3 again and start to reel! Keep the line tight! Hope this helped and I hope to see you at the shop for all your charter, bait, and tackle needs.

Take those kids fishing!