I caught this 31 inches Redfish in Ceader key.

After a few days of tuff fishing conditions due to a cold front with catching no fish on Wednesday march 22 my first cast of the day I landed this massive fish and it was On after that our boat landed red after red and they were not small to say the least these reds were from 26in to 29in we had a very good last day on the water can’t wait to return