Celebrating Our 300th Issue!

Our 300th Edition. My how time flies. It seems like yesterday that Coastal Angler Magazine decided to franchise its original 10,000 circulation magazine. While we didn’t know a lot about franchising, we did know that we had a local fishing magazine that everyone in our area loved. A phrase that often pops up in franchising is, “If it works on one corner, it may work on another corner.” Our first franchise location was Orlando, Florida followed by Daytona, Florida, The Florida Keys and then Treasure Coast Florida (Stuart/Jupiter). Guess what? It worked on all the other corners. Readers in the new areas loved their ver- sion of the magazine as much as our original Cocoa Beach readers did, and our franchisee/co-publishers loved their new careers.

Today our little fishing magazine is ranked as one of the largest publications in the marine industry. Our franchise locations span nine states, Costa Rica and the US Virgin Islands. What we didn’t realize at the time was that we had created a new publishing model. Not only was this unique publishing model sound, its business model was sound as well. Anglers with no prior publishing experience and from a variety of backgrounds were able to replace their 9 to 5 jobs by producing a local fishing magazine. How cool is that; making money doing something that you love with the added benefit of being your own boss?

Today, Coastal Angler and its interior freshwater publication “The Angler Magazine” produce nearly 300,000 copies of the magazine each month. Celebrating our 300th edition is a tremendous milestone for us. While many paid subscription magazines have seen a marked decline in readership over the last 10 years, demand for our localized FREE magazine has never been stronger. “Everybody loves Coastal Angler Magazine!”

With this in mind, we are now embarking on an expansion effort to grow our magazine throughout the country. If you know of someone who loves the outdoors and would be well suited for owning their own business please let us know. There’s never been a better time to own your own business and the bene- fits to publishing a local fishing magazine in our franchise system offers the outdoor enthusiast the ability to earn a good living in a field that they are passionate about. Our 2020 initial expansion efforts will focus on Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. We’ll also make territories available in Wilmington NC, Raleigh NC, Hilton Head SC, Myrtle Beach SC and Coastal Georgia.

For more information on our franchise opportunities visit www.franchise.coastalanglermag.com or give us a call at 321-777-2773.

Thank you for enjoying our publication. We could not have done all this without you.

Ben Martin

Editor In Chief

Coastal Angler Magazine

The Angler Magazine

321-777-2773