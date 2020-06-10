Central Florida Inland

Summer’s here forest fishers, so keeping an eye on the weather is our number one priority. High temperatures and pop-up storms are a way of life this time of year. Luckily, cell phone apps help manage sudden changes in weather, which make choosing when and where to fish much easier.

With that being said, right now there are more species to target than any other time of year, and all of them feed heavily (on a daily basis). The two most important questions to answer are: What causes them to feed so much during summer, and when do they feed the most?

The answer to the first question is simple. Panfish will be spawning over these next few months, and not only are they abundant, delicious, and easy to catch; but they’re also the major food source for pretty much everything that swims. From the smallest babies (fry), to the largest dinner plate sized slabs, there’s always something lurking in the shadows, ready to attack. However, these predators don’t have the tools we do. So it’s not as easy for them to get their daily meals. A lot of energy goes into hunting, which is a huge advantage to anglers, because an easy meal is impossible to turn down. So, find yourself a good paddling swim-bait or fluke, and start chucking that thing around every piece of shallow wood/structure you see. Tip: Cast about 20 feet beyond your target area. Slowly swim that lure up to it. Then let it drop, while adding a couple rod twitches as it falls (imitating wounded prey) to get a reaction strike.

Honestly, that’s the only trick you need to know during these next few months. Of course, if you’re looking to up your odds or enjoy a more relaxing day of fishing; get yourself a few dozen shiners, or catch some baby bream (bread balls, light line, and tiny hooks). Find a good looking spot (preferably in or near shade), hook for your bait through the mouth or tail area (match the size of hook to your bait size), and use a bobber about a foot or so above. Then, just let that little guy swim around. Sit back, crack a beer or soda, and enjoy the peacefulness, that is, until you see your bobber go down, or an explosion makes your adrenaline skyrocket. Don’t forget to reel up almost all of your slack, but leave just enough bow in your line so the fish won’t feel you. Then set that hook, like you’re trying to rip its face off; because you never know when the next fish, may be the fish of your lifetime!