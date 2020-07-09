Central Florida Inland Fishing Report

Feelin’ hot, hot, hot, Forest Fishers? Well, you’re not alone. Fish feel the same way. So while you’re rigging up rods and prepping gear, think of all the different ways a fish can cool off during the summer months. In other words, imagine yourself living their life. “Beeee the Fish.”

First off, overhanging trees are prime spots to find quality fish; works for me. Fishing through submerged tree canopies, prevents sunburn, and may even prevent suffering a heatstroke. That’s why the massive tree-lined banks, narrow sections, and winding curves of the Ocklawaha River make it the top-choice for most anglers during summer. With endless “honey holes” along the river’s 74-mile-long stretch, no matter what species you’re after, you can find great fishing almost any day of the week.

Panfish are the go-to for large families. With a few cane poles for the youngins, baited with breadballs or hotdog bits, you can skip along the river, stopping wherever the kids decide. Bluegill and other sunfish are so plentiful right now, due to their spawning, you’ll at least get a few bites, no matter what spots you choose. Tip: Panfish love tiny creek mouths.

Now, for the groups of anglers out to fill their coolers. Don’t forget to grab some chicken livers and a can of live worms, because there’s nothing much better than catfish nuggets, plus it only takes a few nice channel cats to put some serious meat on the table. Throw one or two lines into shallow water (live worms/bobber rig), and one or two out along the deeper drop-offs. If one method starts out-producing the other, adjust accordingly. Give each new spot 20 minutes max. If there’s action nearby, you’ll usually know right away. The boat basin area is popular right now, but personally I like finding fish that no one knows about. Tip: When passing a crowded spot, take mental notes of everything you see. Then apply those findings to strengthen your skills.

The biggest bass are consistently found close to deep water. Look for sharp bends, where the outside bank swings far out, away from the main flow, before curving back around to rejoin the river’s natural path. The calm, swirling, cove area is perfect for big predator fish to ambush their prey (money hole). Throw a shiner, 6 to10 inches under a bobber, into the middle of the swirl, and relax. If your shiner starts swimming toward the bank or floating vegetation, keep letting line out and be ready. That usually means there’s a bass underneath about to attack. Tip: Spillways, like Moss Bluff or Rodman Dam are also exceptional river bass spots. Use shad imitating style lures.

There’s so much to say about our prized river and it’s fishing. What a gift. However, the article’s over, so our lake anglers will have to wait until next month to hear about the perfect water levels, and GIANT BASS found everywhere! Until next month, remember, overcast is gold, and night is when the monsters come out. Go get ’em!