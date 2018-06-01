CFC – Making A Difference

By James (“Josh”) Lane

As another spring has came and summer is upon us, many people are out and about camping. Today I’m going to tell you about my favorite camping trip! This year marks the 9th annual CFC trip for Robbinsville High School & Middle School young men. You probably are wondering, what is CFC? Camping for Christ!

Here’s a thought. Who taught you how to fish? Can you recall the blessed memories of someone investing sweet time and unforgettable moments teaching you how to cast your line and where to throw? We all share that memory in some way and, hopefully, you’re passing it down to someone else now!

Nine years ago, it was decided that part of becoming a man is the fact that you need time and investment from other men. Rance Shuler, a schoolteacher, noticed that a lot of boys had plans that they were looking forward to during spring break, but what about the boys with no dad’s, no grandpas, no men eager to spend time with them while they were out of school? We decided to offer young men that opportunity! We call it CFC, camping for Christ! We invite young man to go on a four-day rugged, adventurous camping trip. Over the past few years it has grown, and I’ve been privileged to be part of CFC the past three springs, and I will say, I look forward to it each year! We see a lot of returning familiar faces, with many new guys each spring. For some of the “campers”, this may be the first time they have ever been hiking, or camping. Others may come from outdoor enthusiast type families, and some young men, may come from broken homes, without a positive male figure in there lives at all. Every walk of life is different, but the focus is the same: The love of the outdoors, making new friends, serving others, and living a Godly life. We hope the guys can go home with a new focus on life-“Am I on the right path I need to be on?” We are there for them, a support system. Often these relationships made, carry on through high school, college and young adulthood.

We typically have 18-25 campers and generally, 8 leaders. Leaders consist of 2-3 pastors, youth pastors, fellowship of Christian athletes directors, and just upright men in the community. How we decide where we are going camping is planned out a year in advance. Prior to the trip, the campers have to attend three meetings; two of which are overnighters. It’s all part of the training and relationship building! Our goal is to pour our lives into these young man, teach them about the outdoors, how to prepare wisely for a trip, and study the word of God while discussing Jesus’ love and how He invites us to live life his way! The minimum age is 12, and the reason for that is, we hope to get groups of men for six years in a row! So, by the time they get their license, they are well equipped on how to plan a quality trip in God’s mountains, and spend adequate time in His Word seeking His will for their lives! Each year we pray these men know they are loved, and have seen a godly model, and have an opportunity throughout the rest of the year to continue the investment, to continue the training on how to fish! We also have a game at each meeting, and the guys always enjoy that. Hiking gear is always a topic, we help the guys learn how to use their stoves and setup hammocks and tents. This is a great relationship building time.

Safety is a top priority on the trip. Each camper is required to fill out a medical form prior to the trip. We also have a couple leaders skilled in first aid, and wilderness survival. Being prepared for an accident is critical on a backcountry camping trip.

This is a hiking trip, and the terrain is often rugged, so staying hydrated, and eating well is crucial. Leaders plan out each day’s meals. We break into usually 4 to 5 groups and cook together. After a day of hiking to a high elevation peak, or fishing, or swimming, you’re ready to eat supper.

Some of the past trips have included some beautiful country, such as Slickrock Wilderness, Snowbird Backcountry, and this past spring, we went to Sams Knob area of the Blue Ridge Parkway! We feel, as leaders, we want to take advantage of our area, the mountains, trails, peaks, and trout fishing some of the southeast’s best waters. In a day and age where technology, cell phones, and video games keep youth from being outdoors, It’s a blessing to live in WNC. We want to use what is already here. We usually camp in one spot the whole time but:

One of the most challenging CFC’s was in April-2017. We did a three location hike; setting up camp, and tearing down after breakfast the next morning. We wanted to help the guys with scheduling, creating a plan, and learning to perform with a schedule.

Day One: We left Wolf Laurel parking lot with snow on the ground. We stopped for camp at Saddle Tree Gap, adjacent to the almost 6000 ft elevation Hangover. We had 8 to 10 inches of snow with temperatures in the teens- this was challenging!

Day Two: We dropped in elevation to Slickrock Creek and set up camp again! The temperature was twenty degrees warmer.

Day Three: We went down to the creek, and set up again, just past Wildcat Falls. We all swam in the creek this day.

In four days, on this particular trip, we saw all seasons. It was amazing, with 24 miles hiked. This is just one trip of many over the past nine years. We take pride in this camping trip, and love to share the experience with others, it is truly a joy, and we wish to see others in surrounding communities, who would desire to use our beautiful natural resources to encourage young men to be leaders in life and positive young men in their communities. For more information send us an email joshlane76@icloud.com or Rance@etmnc.org

Josh Lane is a native of Western North Carolina in the town of Robbinsville. He is a long time avid fisherman and enjoys hiking, backpacking, writing and singing gospel music.