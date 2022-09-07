CFOA September Social

CFOA is pleased to announce Captain Leiza Fitzgerald as the guest speaker for the CFOA September meeting. Captain Leiza Fitzgerald affectionately known as the “Queen of Conservation” and currently the CCA Florida STAR Director. She is a (retired) tournament professional, fishing guide and Hall of Famer. See her biography below. This will be a great event for kids and Lady Anglers.

Captain Leiza Fitzgerald will be sharing her knowledge on the following topics and much more.

Redfish tips and techniques New and proposed fishing regulations Mosquito lagoon conditions – seagrass recovery, etc.. Conservation activities and how we can help

This meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

When: Monday September 12th @ 6:30pm

Where: Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Inc.

2133 Component Loop • Suite 1001

Oviedo, FL 32765

https://g.page/mudholetackle?share

We will be holding raffles but, you have to be present to win. Pizza and Drinks will be served but, feel free to bring in your own food.

Captain Leiza Fitzgerald Biography overview:

CCA Florida STAR Director

Cabela’s Pro-Staff hunter & angler

“Top Gun” instructor for the Extreme Backwater Fishing School, and Orvis Fly Casting School instructor.

Salt Strong top twelve lady anglers in Florida and Salt Strong Coach.

“Sportsman of the Year by the Sarasota Sportsman’s Association”

2020 Wildlife Enthusiast magazine Top 5 most influential saltwater female anglers

2021 International Women’s Fishing Association Top Lady Angler in Redfish, Snook and Sheepshead

2022 Florida Sports Hall of Fame as the first Angler Athlete.

Writer for local and national outdoor publications.

Co-Hosted The National Outdoor Group, The Sporting Life Weekly Podcast, “Let’s Go Fishing” and guest-hosts 5 different television and radio fishing shows annually.

Captain Fitzgerald has fished world-wide and hunted throughout North America.

Facebook event page