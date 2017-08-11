ChaseN’Tailz: Tournament Recap

by Summer Warren, Director – ChaseN’Tailz Fishing Tournament

What makes ChaseN’Tailz Fishing Tournament one of the largest, most anticipated of the year? Anyone that has ever fished it knows it is an anglers’ tournament; one catering to each team member, sponsor & volunteer to create the best experience and memories. Anglers enjoy two pre-parties with dinner & prizes. A Captains meeting is catered by Tommy Bahama with quality swag filled captains’ buckets and performance tournament shirts along with prizes for having your boat number. An awards ceremony is catered by Calaveras Cantina with a waterslide, dunk tank, music, car show, vendors, drinks, more boat number prizes and prizes for trash fish at one of the most beautiful venues – Harbourside Place. Our host hotel is again the Wyndham Grand located on site with rooms for teams, sponsors & volunteers for $99.00.

Last year’s tournament exceeded all expectations with 116 teams, a full moon and over $40,000 donated to charity. Teams traveled from NC and the Keys and have already registered again this year. ChaseN’Tailz is enjoyed by the entire family and has something for everyone. We are very excited about this year’s tournament and thank our teams, sponsors, volunteers & supporters because without them our son’s legacy does not live on to help other children. It’s true what they say, “they save the best for last” Tight Lines!