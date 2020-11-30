Chasing Jacks

Capt. Neil Eisner

Have you ever been fishing in the back country and all of a sudden, a short distance away you hear, and then see water exploding? Well most likely it’s a jack attack. A jack attack is where a school of Jack Crevalle have found a school of bait fish. What the school of jacks will do is corral them up. They then start a feeding frenzy. I immediately have my anglers reel in. I start the boat up and get over to the area as fast as I can. Stopping just in range, we start to cast into the area. Use a fast retrieve, don’t bother changing hooks, bait or anything else, jacks will hit anything, just cast and retrieve. Just wait if you don’t get a hit right away, keep casting. Soon there will be another explosion on the water. You might be able to cast to it, but if not, move the boat again. Chase the jacks down, they will keep moving and so should you. The school will make a wake which will make it easy to see where they’re heading. Pound for pound nothing fights like a jack. I once had an angler tell me his arm was so sore after fishing with me the day before when he caught about 24 jacks, one after another. I had an eighty-year-old gentleman catch two 8 pounders back to back. He was done for the rest of his charter. You can find jacks just about anywhere; oyster bars, deep holes, docks, and even under the mangroves. So next time you see that water explode, it won’t be long before you hear, “fish on”. Want to learn more, email or call me.

