Chatooga River

by Karl Ekberg

The rivers here in the mountains of South Carolina are in great shape. A few big spring rain storms put a good amount of water into the rivers, and now the height and flows are great for wading and catching many fish. There is nothing finer than being here on the rivers with the mountain laurels and rhododendrons in full bloom.

Hatches have been subtle at times early in the day, but late afternoon into the early evening have been better. As the late afternoon temperatures subside, find the shaded runs and riffles to have your best success. As the day time temperatures of late spring into early summer start to rise, we must remember that trout like colder water. From the start of daylight until mid-day, fishing topwater will be good, but as the temperatures rise, going deeper will be more successful. When fishing mid-day throughout the afternoon, double nymph rigs will be the trick.

If the dry flies and nymph fishing is not your cup of tea, let’s not forget about streamer fishing. There is an abundance of small baitfish in the rivers now, and streamer fishing is excellent. Try swinging streamers in the deeper runs and into the heads of pools. In the larger, deeper, slower waters, casting out and then using a slower strip and pause technique will do best.

As the water temperatures of the rivers have risen, it’s also time to think about bass and panfish. We are excited about the bass and panfish season out on the lakes and rivers. We have a lot of new fly patterns here at the Fly Shop! Topwater or “down under” patterns are here, and more to come in all summer long. Rods, reels, line and anything else you may need for your warm water fly fishing needs are here at the Fly Shop. If you need a way to cool off from the summer heat, book a boat trip with our guide Zach Hart, for one or two people on the mountain lakes to catch these fine summer fish on a fly rod. On your trip, we’ll show you where to target fish, what to fish with, and we have the gear for you as well. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers and lakes, and let’s remember, “Leave No Trace” and enjoy the greater outdoors.