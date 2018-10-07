by Karl Ekberg

The start to fall fishing here on the rivers around Chattooga River Fly Shop is great! The abundant summer rainfall has had a great effect on the trout survival throughout the summer. The cooler air temperatures will start to cool the water temperatures, and the trout fishing will just keep getting better.

Delayed Harvest season starts here on the South Carolina rivers on November 1 and continues through May 14. This is a great time to get out on the rivers to stretch your line with some fish and enjoy the fall colors in the mountains. The trout have moved out of the depths of the rivers, after seeking thermal refuge from the summer time temperatures, with the river temperatures averaging in the mid to high 50’s now.

Along with the falling water temperatures, the emergence of the fall hatches bless us again. Swinging nymphs and soft-hackles on a dead-drift is essential to a great day on the rivers. An upstream cast, a mend or two of your line, and letting these fine bugs drift freely with no drag all the way downstream, will produce fish. We have noticed with the cooler than normal early fall temperatures that some of the fall hatches are appearing on the rivers a little earlier than most years.

Streamer fishing will be great this fall season as well. There are a tremendous amount of shiners, minnows, and sculpins throughout the watersheds. Targeting fish in the seam lines, just off the big runs of the rivers, will be beneficial. Cast the streamers upstream, dead-drift and twitch through the drift, and then a strip and pause retrieve will be rewarding. For a full line of bugs and streamers, stop by and see us and check out the new arrivals to fulfill your fall fly fishing.

As the Delayed Harvest season arrives, now is a great time to see the Walhalla Fish Hatchery in full swing. If you have never been to the hatchery, you will be able to see the thousands of fish in many sizes getting ready for their journey to the rivers. From fingerlings to show fish, one will be amazed at the variety of sizes of the brook, brown and rainbow trout which the great folks at the hatchery have raised for us to enjoy out on the rivers. Bring along a couple of quarters when you visit to enjoy feeding the large show fish which the hatchery has on display. After visiting the hatchery, try your hand at fishing the East Fork, a great small water fishery here in South Carolina.

As we travel from one water system to another, let’s remember to give our equipment a good cleaning to avoid any transfer of invasive species. Also, as we are enjoying the scenery and rivers we are fishing on, please “leave no trace”. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers!