by Karl Ekberg

What? A helicopter flew over the rivers, and dropped fish in them? Well, yes they did, if you didn’t believe your fishing buddy. Many thanks go out to the Walhalla Fish Hatchery, SCDNR and the US Forestry Department for all their efforts in stocking the rivers around us here at Chattooga River Fly Shop! It is now Delayed Harvest time from November 1st thru May 14th. This means only the use of single hook, artificial lures or flies.

What is an artificial lure? A quote, from the SC official state regulation guide, “means manufactured or handmade flies, spinners, plugs, spoons, and reproductions of live animals, which are made completely of natural or colored wood, cork, feathers, hair, rubber, metal, plastic, tinsel, styrofoam, sponge, or string, or any combination of these materials, in imitation of or as substitute for natural bait. Lures or fish eggs enhanced with scents or salts are not artificial lures. Artificially produced organic baits are not an artificial lure”. Hopefully, this helps clear up an uncertainty about what you may or may not use in the Delayed Harvest areas of the rivers. Also, while fishing on these waters, all fish caught must be immediately returned to the water. You may also fish with tandem fly rigs, as long as each fly has only one hook.

This is a great time to get out there and be rewarded with catching some of these very large brook, brown and rainbow trout which the fine folks mentioned above have stocked. Fishing in the Delayed Harvest sections of the rivers will be an absolute delight with the amount of fish concentrated in the Delayed Harvest areas from the helicopter stocking. A wide variety of flies can be used to catch these large fish which we carry here at the Fly Shop. The Delayed Harvest areas for “catch and release” on the rivers are marked with bright yellow signs.

Leader and tippet selection is quite simple. Just after these fish have been put into the water, heavier is better. These fish are not shy about heavier leader and tippet size. Only after some time in the water do you have to downsize. If you are not sure what size or length to use, we can help you out with your selection.

We hope to see everyone out on the rivers, and we are open Tuesday thru Saturday 7am-5pm and on Sundays 7am-2pm. We have a large assortment of Christmas ideas including gift certificates for guided trips or the Fly Shop, pre-set flies in fly boxes, fly tying materials, rods, reels, waders and boots, local artisans works, and we can ship all items daily. Let us know how we can help you with a guided trip, holiday gift ideas, or information, and be sure to enjoy a great day at the rivers.