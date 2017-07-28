by Karl Ekberg

The “Dog Days of Summer” have reached us here at Chattooga River Fly Shop. The rivers have received a good amount of rain, although summer temperatures have been a little warmer than we would like to see. The great part of a good amount of rainfall and good river levels is that the trout have plenty of water to seek thermal refuge from the rising water temperatures. Many fish are being caught, although, you must like being on the waters at daybreak, and the opportunities are great at landing numerous fish. As the temperatures rise, move to nymphing in the deeper runs of the rivers.

The rivers are loaded with a large amount of small nymphs. Take a minute to turn some rocks over while fishing to find these, and do not hesitate to tie on a nymph resembling these behind a larger stonefly. Tying these smaller nymphs on behind a larger stonefly nymph pattern will allow the flies to get deeper in the water column where the fish are holding. Don’t hesitate to pinch a small piece of split shot on your line to get deeper if you are not catching.

Terrestrials have also been productive using small beetles, ants and small cricket patterns. Casting these towards the over-hanging foliage and a dead-drift and twitch method will produce for you. These patterns will continue to work throughout the remainder of the summer.

If the trout are being a little tough to catch, the bass and panfish will make a great day on the river. Lower sections of the river are fishing well now. Topwater and streamers seem to be the big hit now for a successful day. Wet wading is an enjoyable way to beat the heat of summer. A small pack, plenty of fluids (to keep hydrated), a small fly box, a good pair of polarized sun glasses, and exploring waters you might not normally fish is a great way to spend a summer day, and did we mention catching fish on a fly rod.

While out on your day of fishing, expect afternoon thunderstorms, and the river level to raise slightly. Although it may not be raining where you are fishing, the river level may start to rise as rain may come over the river upstream, so keep an eye on the water level around you.

Let’s all pray for a little cooler weather and some rains to keep the rivers cooler and the water levels up. We look forward to a great fall season as the temperatures start to fall off from the summer heat. We also look forward to seeing everyone out on the rivers around us here at Chattooga River Fly Shop.