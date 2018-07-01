by Eric Welch

Water temperature: 75-78 degrees, lake level: 1 foot above pool, clarity: clear.

Bass: TVA has got the lake level back to summer pool, and the fishing is starting to get back to normal. Over Memorial weekend we received 7 days of rain that put the lake up in the woods and over the walkways of docks, causing TVA to open all the flood gates, something they’ve not had to do in over 40 years.

July normally starts with a good topwater bite in the mornings. Start out throwing a 90 Series Whopper Plopper and a Strike King Sexy Dawg around points and flats. Once the sun gets up, start throwing a drop-shot with a 6″ Roboworm and shaky head around deep banks, brush and boat docks. If you’re wanting to just target the bigger spots and largemouth bass, throw a 3/8 ounce green pumpkin jig.

You should also start seeing fish out offshore on humps and ditches. Target these fish with a fluke on a jig head and a 5″ spoon. If it’s a windy day, try throwing a 3/8 ounce white spinnerbait around brush and docks. Night fishing is starting to get good, so throw a Texas rig green pumpkin trick worm and a Norman DD22.

Give Welch’s Guide Service a call. We’re your #1 guide service, and we’ve been doing it since 2001. Good luck.d