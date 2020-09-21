Cheeca All-American Tournament Slated For November 12-14

The eighth annual Cheeca Lodge All-American Backcountry Tournament is slated for Veteran’s Day weekend, Nov. 12-14. This tournament inspired by President George Bush honors war heroes and features some of the best inshore fishing in the world out of Islamorada, Fla.

Anglers will compete in a catch-and-release format for five different species of inshore fish: snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. The entry fee of $1,500 per angler includes: kickoff dinner for angler and guide and two guests along with live auction on Thursday, Nov. 12; awards banquet dinner for angler and guide and two guests on Saturday, Nov. 14; daily breakfast and boxed lunch for angler and guide from World Wide Sportsman; and a gift bag per person.

Anglers will depart from World Wide Sportsman, and competitive fishing hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14.

Awards will be presented for Individual Grand Champion, Individual Runner-Up, Grand Champion Team, Runner-Up Grand Champion Team, and Champions in the Fly, Artificial and General Tackle Divisions.

All social events are included in the angler entry fee and will be held at Cheeca Lodge & Spa. Social-only tickets for the public are available in limited quantity. Advance reservations are required.

For information or to make reservations, call (305) 517-4512

or email lthornhill@cheeca.com.