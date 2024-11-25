Cheeca Lodge and Spa All American Backcountry Tournament Press Release

The Cheeca Lodge and Spa All American Backcountry tournament kicked off in Cheeca’s Islamorada ballroom over veterans’ day weekend. Anglers from all over the United States come to participate in this three-day backcountry event. Each year two U.S. military veterans are hosted to fish in this prestigious tournament.

The tournament uses a unique format to backcountry fishing. Five species of fish including Tarpon, Redfish, Permit, Bonefish and Snook that can be caught on three different types of tackle; bait, spin, and fly are all awarded points for the teams and individual anglers. Only 5 of each species can be counted for points each day with bonus points awarded for releasing three or more species. Anglers can fish alone or as a team of two anglers per boat. In total 155 fish were released, with 11 on fly rod, 90 on artificial tackle, and 54 using bait. The winning anglers were awarded amazing hand carved trophies from local artist Doug Berry

Grand Champion angler Jim Bokor Jr. from Buffalo, NY, fishing with captain Richard Black from Tavernier, won the top awards for his two-day total of 3350 points and accumulated an additional 2513 bonus points, because he released four of the different species, for a total of 5863 points. Jim released 1 bonefish, 10 tarpon, 10 snook and 5 redfish. Jim also received the artificial (spin) division award for 27 releases on artificial tackle.

Runner up Angler Jason Rubenstein a resident of Bellaire, TX would release 4 species as well. Captain Jack Given led his angler to 3 bonefish, 8 tarpon, 6 snook and 5 redfish. The team totaled 2550 points and 1533 in bonus points for a total of 4463. Fifteen of Jason’s fish were on bait, winning him the bait division as well.

Captain Tim Klein, fishing with Steve Austin from Ponte Verda Beach, FL, and John Wilbur of Marathon, FL, took home Team Grand Champion Awards with a team total of 4598 points. The team released 3 bonefish, 8 snook and 18 redfish amassing 3065 points plus 1533 bonus points for catching three different species.

Retired army sergeant Richard Myers from Key Largo, FL, and retired US navy E5 second class petty officer David Barus a resident of East Aurora, NY fished with Captain Mike Makowski. The team released 3 tarpon, 9 snook and 3 redfish. Each a first for sergeant Myers. The team totaled 1510 points over the two days with 755 in bonus points for a total of 2265 points. The team was awarded Team Runner Up Trophies.

Christopher Jordan of McLean, VA, fishing with captain Paul Ross would release eleven fish on Fly. He was awarded the Fly Division Championship with 10 redfish and 1 tarpon caught on a flyrod. Charles Wright from Sebring FL won the most outstanding catch award for his release of a 15-pound goliath grouper. Charles was fishing with captain Nate Blackburn. Best Photo went to David Barus and captain Mike Makowski for a beautiful tarpon photo.

The awards party served up a dinner like only Cheeca Lodge can create. “This is a very special event with Cheeca Lodge and Spa bringing veterans to the Keys to fish every year,” stated General Manager Bill Coteron. “Our commitment to this tournament and our veterans is heartfelt. We hope you will join us next year to fish this great event.” Proceeds from the tournament benefit Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to conserve and restore bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats through research, stewardship, education, and advocacy. To see what is happening at Cheeca Lodge and Spa visit www.Cheeca.com.