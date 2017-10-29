Cheeca Lodge & Spa to Cancel All American Backcountry Fishing Tournament

Cheeca Lodge & Spa today announced the cancelation of its 6th Annual All American Backcountry Fishing Tournament scheduled to take place November 16-18, 2017, in Islamorada, FL. Typically held over Veteran’s Day weekend, the tournament was set to host two war heroes, with proceeds benefitting the Guides Trust Foundation, a locally-based nonprofit supporting Florida Keys fishing guides in need.

“We explored alternatives to move forward with the tournament, but the impact of Hurricane Irma made it too difficult for us to deliver a tournament of this caliber in November,” notes Cheeca General Manager Bob LaCasse. “We truly regret that we will not be able to host this year’s tournament and pay tribute to our war heroes, support our anglers and local fishing guides, and facilitate tourism in the Keys,” he added.

In lieu of the tournament, Cheeca Lodge & Spa and its owners, Northwood Investors, will be donating $10,000 to the Guides Trust Foundation. The GTF Board of Directors is currently developing a thoughtful and comprehensive strategy to help those Florida Keys guides and their families who were most impacted by Hurricane Irma. Several sponsors of the All American Backcountry Tournament have also pledged to donate to the nonprofit organization. More information on the GTF, including the ability to make a donation to help Florida Keys guides in need, can be found at GuidesTrustFoundation.org.

Cheeca Lodge & Spa anticipates re-opening in the first quarter of 2018. The 2018 All American Backcountry Tournament will be held Veteran’s Day weekend, November 8-10, 2018. Visit www.cheeca.com/all-american or the All American Facebook page for the latest information.

Cheeca will also host the 28th Annual Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament January 26-28, 2018, the third leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship. For information on all tournaments, visit www.cheeca.com/experience/fishing or call 305-517-4512.