Chesapeake Bay September Fishing Forecast

With September comes the return of Striped Bass fishing. The late August closure is over and we should begin to see cooler overnight temperatures dropping Bay water temperatures. This should lead to some exciting early morning and evening bites. As September progresses cooler water temperatures in the tidal rivers will revive the shallow water fishery for striped bass. Topwater lures are the go-to bait for this type of fishing. The key is finding structure that holds fish along shorelines on a high falling tide in the mornings and evenings. If Stripers don’t cooperate on any given day the White Perch action remains hot for light tackle anglers in the shallows. Bottom fishing for large spot should really turn on in the lower bay region. These large spot make great table fare and will stack up in the lower Patuxent River. Look for breaking schools of bluefish and Spanish mackerel under diving birds and be ready with metal spoons or jigging for some tremendous light tackle fun. Both large red drum and cobia should provide some of the most exciting fishing to be found in Maryland waters in September. Try trolling or casting large spoons or soft plastics jigs to schools of red drum when you see them pushing baitfish to the surface. Popular spots are the Target Ship and the Mud Leads but feeding red drum can be spotted most anywhere on the eastern side of the bay. Speckled trout will stick around and be found along the Eastern Shore tidal marshes, rivers, and creeks by casting baits and soft plastics and drifting pieces of soft crab baits. Recreational crabbing will heat up as the weather cools down as crabs are beginning to think about fattening up. From the upper to the lower bay tributaries and creeks should provide outstanding opportunities for big crabs.