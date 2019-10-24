CHICKAMAUGA LAKE: Texas Rig for Spring Bass

The video today takes place on legendary Chickamauga Lake in late April. Bass can be found in all stages of the spawn this month and shallow water patterns are still producing quality fish. It is also important to remember that generally bass will follow the same travel routes out of the spawning areas that they did while moving into the spawning areas so post spawn bass as well as a few pre spawn bass can still be caught in key staging areas throughout the lake. (ROD SELECTION) – 6’10 Medium Duckett Triad Casting Rod (REEL SELECTION) – Diawa Tatula 100 XS in 8.1:1 Gear Ratio (BAIT SELECTION) – Strike King Rage Tail Structure Bug / Texas Rigged – 1/4 oz. Strike King Tungsten Weight – VMC 3/0 Light Wire Z Bend Worm Hook (CONTACT INFO) [email protected]