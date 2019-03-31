Chicora Alley Opens Third Location in Fire Station Downtown Travelers Rest

Chicora Alley opened the doors to its third location last November, right off of Main Street and The Swamp Rabbit Trail, in downtown Travelers Rest, South Carolina with a full restaurant, bar and coffee shop. Partners, Corey Fulmar, Greg Gimpel, and Clay Hall took a leap of faith after Ben Dixon, Owner/Founder of Chicora Alley in downtown Greenville, came across the old vacant fire station while out riding motorcycles towards the end of 2017. Greg was the first bartender Ben hired downtown in 2003 and Corey came along just 3 months after they opened and has been with the company ever since.

Over the years, the three have maintained a steadfast friendship. Greg and Clay previously worked together at another location in Greenville and when that closed, they decided to jump on board with Ben and Corey to open up a new Chicora Alley in Travelers Rest. Collectively, they came together to design a place where they would want to come to themselves, not something trendy.

The menu features many of the staples from the downtown location, such as Chicora’s Famous Mile High Loaded Nachos, Mom’s Cream Cheese Enchiladas, Caribbean Chicken Chili, or the newly added variety of Street Tacos! With Corey running the kitchen, there are also many vegetarian and vegan options available, they have a sweet potato veggie burger that even people, who are not vegetarian or vegan, rave about. Come Check out the new digs located at 117 North Poinsett Highway in Travelers Rest!