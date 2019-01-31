Choosing a Kayak

by Mike Hammond

When people tell me they are buying their first kayak or SUP, I consistently advise them to try it before buying. Splash before cash. There really is no better way to be sure you will be comfortable in the craft you choose. My second piece of advice is to find a local paddle shop and try as many kayaks as you can. Trying several boats with experienced staff will help narrow down your choices. The first question the dealer should ask is, “What type of paddling do you want to do?” If fishing is your priority, they can quickly eliminate the long slender sea kayaks. “Are you going to be squeezing through narrow mangrove tunnels or headed out to fish open water?” This may determine the length of your kayak. “How will the weight of the craft affect the way you transport it to the launch?” Kayaks designed for fishing tend be much heavier. There are many convenient ways to get them to the water, but it is wise to discuss this with the dealer. It is important to have the outfitter be an experienced paddler who uses the equipment they are selling. If you plan to fish out of your boat only occasionally during recreational paddling, there are several solid recreational kayaks out there that can be easily accessorized when needed. Find something comfortable first and then ask what angling accessories can be added.

Paddlers interested in taking longer trips may find that the touring / rec hybrids are a great choice. These boats have a fair amount of speed and stability, but you tend to lose easy access to gear as the boats get slimmer. If you are buying a kayak for a child and you want them to enjoy paddling, make sure it fits them. Many people buy short kayaks for their kids, from box stores, that are far too wide. The result is the child bashes their knuckles along the side of the kayak when paddling and they become frustrated quickly. A kayak and paddle made to fit the size of a child will make it a much more rewarding experience for everyone. If you’re considering a tandem kayak, I recommend taking both the boat and your paddling partner out for a test paddle. You may decide to get separate boats. Many wise people do. There’s a reason some people jokingly call tandems “divorce boats.” But tandems can be fun together time as well.

There are many articles and blogs on the internet discussing how to pick kayaks and the merits of the different brands and models. It’s fun to do research, but when it is time to buy, find a shop with knowledgeable staff and a of variety boats and start trying as many as you can while giving feedback. You and the outfitter can find the perfect fit together. And if you do decide to buy that tandem, good luck.

