by Tony Shepherd

Summertime is here and the striped fish are chewing like nobody’s business. Clarks Hill Lake is hovering around full pool. The current morning surface temperature is 83 degrees, and your opportunity to enjoy fast and furious action has arrived. The down rod herring bite has been phenomenal. Typical early morning spots are 30-40 foot humps and points that are adjacent to the main river channel. The bigger fish seem to respond best mid-morning after bright sunlight forces them to congregate deeper. We will look on the sides of ditches in the 40 to 50 foot range and progressively deeper as the summer continues.

A big key to success is the condition and handling of your baitfish. Blueback herring are delicate creatures, and the faster you can take them from tank to the correct fishing depth, the better chance that the bait will entice a fish. Change bait often along with active chumming and you should be able to get a feeding frenzy started that will provide you with awesome excitement and great table fare.