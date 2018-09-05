Clarks Hill

by Tony Shepherd

Current lake level is 329.7 feet, full pool and clear on the lower end. Surface temperatures are hovering around 85 degrees in the morning.

The hybrids are in a cooperative mood. The summer bite has been phenomenal and should continue through late September. Down rod herring will always be the most productive method, but trolling can be very good this time of year too. Leadcore line with bucktails jigs will entice deep fish, and the average size is nice also.

Get outdoors and enjoy our great fishery.