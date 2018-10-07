Clarks Hill

by Tony Shepherd

Surface temperature on the south end of the lake is around 84 degrees and the lake is 2.5 feet low. Summer fishing for hybrid and striped bass has been phenomenal. September has continued the summer pattern and currently live bait is still the ticket to a full creel. There are substantial populations of cooperative fish on both the top and lower ends of the lake.

Pre-sunrise, target 30 foot humps adjacent to the river channels. After 8am, move off the primary points in 60 to 90 feet of water and present herring above the depth that you are marking fish. As we progress into fall, keep an eye out for surface feeding fish.

If you would like to learn “how to” target these fish or just simply experience one of the best fisheries in the country, give us a call to check availability.