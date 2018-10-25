Clarks Hill

by Capt Tony Shepherd

Currently the lake is a little over 4 feet low and morning surface temperature is around 81 degrees. Summer heat kept a grip on the lake a little longer than usual delaying the fall turnover but keeping the downrod herring bite RED HOT. The early morning, pre-dawn bite has progressively moved shallower, and mid-morning finds large schools of cooperative fish suspended in the river channels. Present live herring above the fish that you are marking and hang on.

We have experienced morning after morning of great fishing and happy clients and anticipate great fall action. We provide all bait, tackle, equipment, and fish cleaning is included with the charter. We will have multiple boats running all year just waiting on you to climb aboard.

