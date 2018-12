by Capt Tony Shepherd

Little River Guide Service

Fall fishing for hybrids and stripers has been terrific. Most of our catches are still coming on down rod herring just off the main river channels, but with the surface temperature at 63 degrees and dropping, the turnover should be complete and hungry fish should be predictable and cooperative throughout the winter.

