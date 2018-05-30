Clarks Hill

by Capt Tony Shepherd and Capt Rocky Fulmer

Little River Guide Service

The lake is currently at full pool for the first time in a while. There is an abundance of brush, grass and other cover that is now submerged and providing habitat for prey and predators alike. The herring spawn only recently kicked into high gear around the last week of April, but looks as if it will be ending soon.

General conclusion is that the herring staged in normal locations but stayed deeper due to cold nights. The sea gulls, loons and migratory spawning stripers and hybrids typically arrive at the same time every year to await the frenzy that is the herring spawn. This year, the gulls and loons departed hungry. The majority of the stripers went ahead and carried out their false spawning activities and then returned to deeper water to recover. The majority of hybrids continued to follow the herring but will soon follow it to deeper water. Over the last few weeks, we have caught fish near the bank on shallow points and shoals only to find them 40 feet deep the next day when the shallows would not produce. There was a fairly consistent hybrid bite near the Thurmond dam and bait cove that was mostly a low light event from 5am till dawn and again in the evening.

Currently, the fish are in a transition stage, meaning some are shallow on the remaining herring, some are in the back of coves and pockets and some are holding on the deep edges of river channels. Be prepared to pull out the kitchen sink and attack them with freelines, planer boards, cut bait, live bait, down rods and TNT if necessary. Be flexible for a while. The summer pattern is fast approaching.

June fishing will be some the best and hottest action of the entire year. The early morning feast should be phenomenal and lead to nonstop action, full coolers and happy anglers. Look for fish to gather on humps and saddles in the 24 to 30 foot range. Present them a lively blueback herring on a down rod and watch it bend. The Shriver Creek to Parksville area of the lake should be the most productive stretch of water. Tight lines.