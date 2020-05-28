Classic Generated $35 Million for Birmingham

In case there was any doubt, here’s proof that tournament bass fishing is big business. B.A.S.S. recently released figures from the 2020 Bassmaster Classic held in Birmingham, and the event generated an economic windfall of $35.9 million.

“We are thrilled that the Bassmaster Classic created such a positive impact for the Birmingham region once again,” said John Oros, president and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This event is the Super Bowl of professional bass fishing and it attracts the greatest anglers in the world. The tournament reinforces the fact that the Birmingham area is a great professional and amateur sports destination. The $35.9 million economic impact exceeded our expectations, and we appreciate all of the fans and everyone at the B.A.S.S. organization that made this such a wonderful event.”

The total Classic Week attendance of 122,814 was recorded at a variety of activities across Alabama, including the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo and Bassmaster Classic Kickoff Party benefiting Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham and the inaugural Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by TourneyX presented by Abu Garcia on Logan Martin Lake in Pell City.

In addition to the daily weigh-ins at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, large crowds attended the takeoffs each morning on the shores of Lake Guntersville.

According to numbers released by the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Classic provided a direct economic impact of $20.8 million and an indirect boost in business sales of $15.1 million. This total of $35.9 million for the 2020 event is an increase over the 2019 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tenn., which generated a total economic impact of $32.2 million according to Visit Knoxville.