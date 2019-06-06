Clermont Chain of Lakes – Forecast June 2019

As the hot days of June start to trickle in, bass are transitioning from the shallows into deeper water. Just like the rest of us, they tend to look for cool spots and shade when thermometers rise. Start your hunt for the big largemouths on weedlines and Kissimmee Grass areas and vary your casting to cover more open and deeper waters.

The summer months favor frog baits, both soft plastic and hollow body. Soft plastic frogs, Texas rigged weightless, widegap hooks, and a steady retrieve keep the legs kicking for a natural presentation. Try the Gambler Cane/Buzz’n Toads in pepper grass or lane toad colors. For hollow body topwater frogs, twitch the rod aggressively to get the nose of the frog to bounce up and down while you retrieve slowly. Yellow belly and classic black & white are most productive.

For flipping, try Culprit Incredi-Bug in green pumpkin, molting craw, or any of the darker blue/ green colors. Bass school near transitional waterways, connecting canals, and anywhere a natural water flow is present. In these more open areas, use lipless crankbaits like Rat-L-Traps in bleeding shiner or classic blue/ chrome colors. Keep the retrieve tempo steady for a more realistic action. As with any treble hooks, set the hook firmly but not aggressively to avoid missed opportunities. 13 Fishing’s Scamp 1.5 Square Bills in regurgitated shad and day old guac colors have been fantastic. Work these like crankbaits to keep the bait under the surface. Of course, keep your eyes on the weather over the summer. The afternoon thunderstorms can sneak up in a hurry, staying safe is important. Take plenty of water with you and hydrate. Good luck, catch fish!