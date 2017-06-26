Jinnah Morris’ Close Encounter With a Whale Shark In Key West

Check out this amazing footage of a close encounter with a whale shark, just off of Key West, Oceanside in 180 ft depth of water. A popular charter boat, Tails2Sails in Key West was lucky enough to capture the footage and see this amazing sight.

A lucky, Jinnah Morris, just happened to be in the water at the right time AND the right place. A moment I can assure she will never forget!

If you take a trip to the Keys this year, be sure to check out Tails2Sails and maybe you could be this lucky!

To contact and learn more about them visit:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tails2Sails-870027916406739/about/?ref=page_internal

Thank you, Jinnah Morris, for sharing this video!