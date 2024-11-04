Closing Day Statement: 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

As we conclude this 65th anniversary year of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the world’s largest in-water boat show, we extend our gratitude to our exhibitors, sponsors, visitors, elected officials, and the Fort Lauderdale community for contributing to the success of this milestone event. We’re also grateful to our partners and the Marine Industries Association of South Florida team, the show’s owners, for their continued support and dedication to making FLIBS a memorable experience year after year. We look forward to welcoming you back next year, October 29 to November 2, 2025, for another incredible experience on the water.

For more info please visit http://flibs.com