The Club Amateur de Pesca made the first date of the Sabalo Tournament last May, in the Atlantic of Costa Rica. The anglers were housed in Barra del Colorado and Barra del Tortuguero. The climate favored fishing. We invite you to our next tournament dates. August 23 to 25, September 13-14-15 International Sabalo October 18-19-20
The CAP is very happy with the recent participations of associates in different International Tournaments.
Offshore World Championship: Samantha Munford, Carter Takacs, Jorge Moreno and Manuel Merino.
Made in Marina Pez Vela
Pan American Championship:
Mark Evans who got the bronze medal in the Category Bass kayak • Made in Tennessee.
International Light Tackle Tournament: Orlando Soto • Done at Cabo San Lucas.
70 TORNEO DE SABALO • May 17-18-19, 2019
PARTICIPANT – TOTAL
Paez Carlos R. – 950
Rudelman Melvin – 875
Liberman Luis – 700
Vives Mario – 600
Schifter Addy – 525
Montealegre Rolando – 525
Saenz Mario – 525
Schifter Jose – 450
Schifter Julio – 375
Schifter Daniel – 250
Gutierrez Jorge – 250
Harris Ray – 250
Molina Jaime – 250
Saborio Alvaro – 200
Gomez Mario 125 – 125
Alvarenga Franco 125 – 125
Rodriguez Andres – 125
Matera Rafael – 100
FLY CATEGORY Evans Mark – 0
Vojt Fred – 0
TOTALS – 7200
