The Club Amateur de Pesca made the first date of the Sabalo Tournament last May, in the Atlantic of Costa Rica. The anglers were housed in Barra del Colorado and Barra del Tortuguero. The climate favored fishing. We invite you to our next tournament dates. August 23 to 25, September 13-14-15 International Sabalo October 18-19-20

The CAP is very happy with the recent participations of associates in different International Tournaments.

Offshore World Championship: Samantha Munford, Carter Takacs, Jorge Moreno and Manuel Merino.

Made in Marina Pez Vela

Pan American Championship:

Mark Evans who got the bronze medal in the Category Bass kayak • Made in Tennessee.

International Light Tackle Tournament: Orlando Soto • Done at Cabo San Lucas.

70 TORNEO DE SABALO • May 17-18-19, 2019

PARTICIPANT – TOTAL

Paez Carlos R. – 950

Rudelman Melvin – 875

Liberman Luis – 700

Vives Mario – 600

Schifter Addy – 525

Montealegre Rolando – 525

Saenz Mario – 525

Schifter Jose – 450

Schifter Julio – 375

Schifter Daniel – 250

Gutierrez Jorge – 250

Harris Ray – 250

Molina Jaime – 250

Saborio Alvaro – 200

Gomez Mario 125 – 125

Alvarenga Franco 125 – 125

Rodriguez Andres – 125

Matera Rafael – 100

FLY CATEGORY Evans Mark – 0

Vojt Fred – 0

TOTALS – 7200

For more information:

Club Amateur de Pesca de Costa Rica • tel (506) 2232-3430

[email protected] • [email protected]

facebook Club Amateur de Pesca