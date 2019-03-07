The first date of the National Sailfish and Marlin Tournament was January 25-26-27, 2019. 40 anglers participated in 10 boats, this time with categories of over 29 feet and under 29 feet.

3 days and + 29”

XIPHIAS 2300 puntos

AMEJAYE 2000 puntos

MISS JUDY 1800 puntos

Angler

Mike Canino 1000 puntos 10:20 am

Javier Montealegre 1000 puntos 2:26 pm

Manuel Merino 1000 puntos 2:55 pm

2 days and +29”

CERO STRES 600 puntos

KITA STRESS 100 puntos

Angler

Carlos Gutierrez 300 puntos

Eduardo Gutierrez 200 puntos

Gustavo Fernandez 100 putos

Next Tournaments

International Billfish Tournament

March 15-16-17 at the Marina Pez Vela

BOYAS Tournament

Abril por definir

BOYAS Tournament

Julio por definir

TORNEO DE SABALO

1st Date May 17-18-19

2nd Date August 23-24-25

3rd Date September 13-14-15

4th Date October 18-19-20

For more information:

Club Amateur de Pesca de Costa Rica • tel (506) 2232-3430

[email protected] • [email protected]

facebook Club Amateur de Pesca