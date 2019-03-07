Club Amateur de Pesca

Avatar

The first date of the National Sailfish and Marlin Tournament was January 25-26-27, 2019. 40 anglers  participated in 10 boats, this time with categories of over 29 feet and under 29 feet.

3 days  and + 29”

XIPHIAS 2300  puntos

AMEJAYE 2000  puntos

MISS JUDY 1800   puntos

Angler

Mike Canino 1000 puntos 10:20 am

Javier Montealegre 1000 puntos 2:26 pm

Manuel Merino 1000 puntos 2:55 pm

2 days  and +29”

CERO STRES 600 puntos

KITA STRESS 100  puntos

Angler

Carlos Gutierrez 300 puntos

Eduardo Gutierrez 200 puntos

Gustavo Fernandez 100 putos

 

Next Tournaments

International Billfish Tournament

March 15-16-17 at the Marina Pez Vela

BOYAS Tournament

Abril por definir

BOYAS Tournament

Julio por definir

 

TORNEO DE SABALO

1st  Date May 17-18-19

2nd Date August 23-24-25

3rd  Date September 13-14-15

4th  Date October  18-19-20

 

For more information:

Club Amateur de Pesca de Costa Rica  • tel (506) 2232-3430

[email protected]  •  [email protected]

facebook  Club Amateur de Pesca 

X