The first date of the National Sailfish and Marlin Tournament was January 25-26-27, 2019. 40 anglers participated in 10 boats, this time with categories of over 29 feet and under 29 feet.
3 days and + 29”
XIPHIAS 2300 puntos
AMEJAYE 2000 puntos
MISS JUDY 1800 puntos
Angler
Mike Canino 1000 puntos 10:20 am
Javier Montealegre 1000 puntos 2:26 pm
Manuel Merino 1000 puntos 2:55 pm
2 days and +29”
CERO STRES 600 puntos
KITA STRESS 100 puntos
Angler
Carlos Gutierrez 300 puntos
Eduardo Gutierrez 200 puntos
Gustavo Fernandez 100 putos
Next Tournaments
International Billfish Tournament
March 15-16-17 at the Marina Pez Vela
BOYAS Tournament
Abril por definir
BOYAS Tournament
Julio por definir
TORNEO DE SABALO
1st Date May 17-18-19
2nd Date August 23-24-25
3rd Date September 13-14-15
4th Date October 18-19-20
For more information:
Club Amateur de Pesca de Costa Rica • tel (506) 2232-3430
[email protected] • [email protected]
facebook Club Amateur de Pesca