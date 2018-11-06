2019 TOURNAMENT PROGRAM SCHEDULE

XLXIV Minor species

Start November 15 2018 – November 15 , 2019

LXVIII Sailfish Tournament XXXV Marlin Tournament

January 25-26-27 February 22-23-24

37 International Sailfish And Marlin Tournament

March 15-16-17

LXVIII Tarpon Tournament

May 17-18-19

August 23-24-25

September 20-21-22

October 25-26-27

The most important event of CAP is the International Sailfish and Marlin Tournament to be held on March 15-16-17 in the Marina Pez Vela and in which we will have more than 50 participants from USA, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica.

Mr. Jaime Molina Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Orlando Soto Chairman of the Tournament are very excited about the excellent sponsors and many activities planned.

GREAT NEWS! The Club has approved for the 2019 Tarpon Tournament to award 25 additional points to anglers who remove the hook of the fish at the time of release. This contributes directly to the conservation issue as we try to minimize the impact on tarpon, and hope that in the coming year this practice becomes mandatory in the Tarpon Tournament.

II TarponTournament Results

Franco Alvarenga 600 points

Lionel Peralta L. 450 points

Carlos R. Paez. 350 points

General position of Tarpon Tournament

Franco Alvarenga 1450 points

Melvin Rudelman 1000 points

Orlando Soto 875 points

For more information:

Club Amateur de Pesca de Costa Rica • tel (506) 2232-3430

[email protected] • [email protected]

facebook Club Amateur de Pesca