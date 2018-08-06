Founded in 1946 , Club Amateur de Pesca de Costa Rica is a non-profit organization, dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of sports fishing throughout Costa Rica and abroad.

As our emblem writes, we strive on “fraternidad, salud y deporte” meaning “fraternity, health and sports”. But in addition to great friendship among members and true devotion for fishing, we always seek to enforce conservation of salt and fresh water fisheries. For instance, we demand catch and release, the use of circle hooks, and whenever possible, removal of the hook.

The club organizes the following tournaments during the year:

MONTH LOCATION

Sailfish and Marlin January and February Central Pacific

International Billfish March Central Pacific

Tarpon May, August, September North Atlantic

International Tarpon October North Atlantic

Diverse species All year All waters

(tuna, mahi mahi, snapper, etc.)

Sailfish and Marlin tournaments are held in teams of 3-4 fisherman each. Tarpon and diverse species tournaments are held single. Also, some other events like day trips for bottom fishing, trolling for tuna and mahi mahi, tuna, long hauls to the buoys (las boyas).

By the end of the year, usually the last week of November, we conduct an annual celebration of trophies and awards. No money prizes! As had been stated: the nature of the club is strictly great fishing and good times only!

We invite new members!! Our location: 25 meters west of seafood restaurant La Princesa Marina, Sabana Oeste, San Jose.

2018 TOURNAMENT PROGRAM SCHEDULE

• TARPON TOURNAMENT

– AUGUST 17, 18 & 19

– SEPTEMBER 14, 15 & 16

– OCTOBER 19, 20 & 21

• PUNTA LEONE TOURNAMENT – NOVEMBER

• ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF TROPHIES & AWARDS – NOVEMBER

For more info contact [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/Club-Amateur-de-Pesca-284789318306410