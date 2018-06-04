Club Amateur de Pesca

The Club Amateur de Pesca held the I edition of the Sabalo Tournament on May 11, 12 and 13, 2018. 20 anglers participated and 51 Sabalos were released. Each Tarpon released is equal to 100 points, and this year a bonus of 25 points will be given to the fisherman who removes the hook.

Friday 3 / Saturday 29 / Sunday 21: Total 53

POSICIONES

Franco Alvarenga 850 points

Melvin Rudelman 750 points

Ricardo González 750 points

Orlando Soto 625 points

Orlando Sesin 575 points

Rolando Montealegre  500 points

Ricardo Seevers 500 points

Saúl Bibas 450 points

Allan Montero 375 points

Mario Gómez 375 points

Michael Sobrado 250 points

Alberto Laurencich 125 points

Mario Vives 125 points

CATEGORÍA FLY:

Paul Frande 350 points

2018 TOURNAMENT PROGRAM SCHEDULE

• OFFSHORE TOURNAMENT – JUNE 9 & 10

• TARPON TOURNAMENT

– MAY 11, 12 & 13– AUGUST 17, 18 & 19

– SEPTEMBER 14, 15 & 16– OCTOBER 19, 20 & 21

• PUNTA LEONE TOURNAMENT  – NOVEMBER

• ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF TROPHIES & AWARDS – NOVEMBER

For more info contact clubamateurpesca@racsa.co.cr or visit www.facebook.com/Club-Amateur-de-Pesca-284789318306410

