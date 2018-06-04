The Club Amateur de Pesca held the I edition of the Sabalo Tournament on May 11, 12 and 13, 2018. 20 anglers participated and 51 Sabalos were released. Each Tarpon released is equal to 100 points, and this year a bonus of 25 points will be given to the fisherman who removes the hook.
Friday 3 / Saturday 29 / Sunday 21: Total 53
POSICIONES
Franco Alvarenga 850 points
Melvin Rudelman 750 points
Ricardo González 750 points
Orlando Soto 625 points
Orlando Sesin 575 points
Rolando Montealegre 500 points
Ricardo Seevers 500 points
Saúl Bibas 450 points
Allan Montero 375 points
Mario Gómez 375 points
Michael Sobrado 250 points
Alberto Laurencich 125 points
Mario Vives 125 points
CATEGORÍA FLY:
Paul Frande 350 points
2018 TOURNAMENT PROGRAM SCHEDULE
• OFFSHORE TOURNAMENT – JUNE 9 & 10
• TARPON TOURNAMENT
– MAY 11, 12 & 13– AUGUST 17, 18 & 19
– SEPTEMBER 14, 15 & 16– OCTOBER 19, 20 & 21
• PUNTA LEONE TOURNAMENT – NOVEMBER
• ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF TROPHIES & AWARDS – NOVEMBER
For more info contact clubamateurpesca@racsa.co.cr or visit www.facebook.com/Club-Amateur-de-Pesca-284789318306410