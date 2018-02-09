The Club Amateur de Pesca begins 2018 with the Pez Vela and Marlin Tournament, renewing its regulations so that fishermen can now have more competition. With more than 35 fishermen ready, our first tournament just completed last month from January 26-28.

Our second tournament date is set for February 23-24-25 and the group gets bigger because the competition gets stronger.

On March 9-10-11 the International Pez Vela tournament will be held in the Marina Pez Vela de Quepos where we already have fishermen from Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, USA, Venezuela and many ticos. For this event the program is quite varied, with fishing, social events, awards and a whole host of sponsors who will have the opportunity to exhibit their brands during the activity.

The International Pez Vela Tournament Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 8

2:00 pm Anglers registration at the Marina

4:00 pm Captain and crew meeting at the Marina

5:00 pm Anglers meeting at the Marina Pez Vela

7:00 pm Cocktail Party at the Marina Pez Vela

Friday, March 9 First Fishing Day

5:00 am Breakfast

6:00 am Boarding time

8:00 am Fishing begins for the day 3:30 pm Fishing ends

6:30 pm Cocktail Party at the Marina Pez Vela

Saturday, March 10 Second Fishing Day

5:00 am Breakfast

6:00 am Boarding time

8:00 am Fishing begins for the day 3:30 pm Fishing ends

6:30 pm Cocktail Party at the Marina Pez Vela

Sunday, March 11 Third Fishing Day

5:00 am Breakfast

6:00 am Boarding time

8:00 am Fishing begins for the day 3:00 pm Fishing for the Tournament ends 6:00 pm Cocktail Party and Awards Ceremony at the Marina Pez Vela

Monday, March 12

6:00 am Departure to San Jose

8:00 am Departure to San Jose

2018 TOURNAMENT PROGRAM SCHEDULE

• BOYAS – APRIL 13, 14 & 15

• OFFSHORE TOURNAMENT – JUNE 9 & 10

• TARPON TOURNAMENT

– MAY 11, 12 & 13– AUGUST 17, 18 & 19

– SEPTEMBER 14, 15 & 16– OCTOBER 19, 20 & 21

• PUNTA LEONE TOURNAMENT – NOVEMBER

• ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF TROPHIES & AWARDS – NOVEMBER

For more info contact clubamateurpesca@racsa.co.cr or visit www.facebook.com/Club-Amateur-de-Pesca-284789318306410