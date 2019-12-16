News from our friends at the Coast Guard December 2019

Coast Guard hoists four fishermen from an 88-foot Grounded Vessel

The Coast Guard hoisted four fishermen from an 88-foot fishing vessel in Browns Inlet, North Carolina, Monday morning. Sector North Carolina received a radio distress call at approximately 8:12 a.m. from a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Sea Angels.

The crewmember reported that there were four people onboard and that they had run aground due to mechanical issues and requested assistance from the Coast Guard.

A boat crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Emerald Isle and an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City launched to assist. Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the four crew members and transported them to Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle.

There were no reported injuries or visible signs of pollution.

U.S. Coast Guard photo.

Coast Guard repatriates 26 migrants to the Dominican Republic

The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) repatriated 26 migrants to the Dominican Republic Monday, following the interdiction of an illegal migrant voyage Saturday morning in the Mona Passage.

The interdiction was the result of ongoing efforts in support of Operation Caribbean Guard and the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

The crew of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations marine patrol aircraft sighted the illegal migrant voyage, approximately 35 nautical miles south of Mona Island, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC-615) diverted to the scene and interdicted the 25-foot migrant boat with 22 Dominican men and four women aboard.

Coast Guard rescues 4 from sinking yacht

The Crew of a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescued four men from a life raft Sunday morning after they were forced to abandon a sinking yacht, approximately 25 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen responded and rescued are four U.S. citizens from Boston and Florida, in their 20’s and 30’s, who reportedly were the only persons traveling aboard the 80-foot yacht Clam Chowder, when the vessel began taking on water and started sinking.

The co-pilot stated having proper survival gear and the thorough preparation by the crew of the Clam Chowder, having lifejackets, VHF radios and a raft helped save four lives that day.

49’ Charter Vessel Natalie VOYAGE TERMINATED

The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of the 49-foot pleasure craft, Natalie, with 16 people aboard Saturday on the Miami River.

A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boat crew conducted the boarding of the Natalie and discovered five serious violations.

The Coast Guard is committed to aggressively pursue vessel operators who place the lives of patrons at risk by not complying with Coast Guard passenger vessel regulations. Before you step off the pier onto a boat you charter, you should ask to see the captain’s boating license, request to see their certificate of inspection and their safety plan.

Owners and operators of illegal charter vessels can face maximum civil penalties of over $59,000 for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations.

13 Migrants on a 25′ Vessel

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard repatriated 13 migrants to the Dominican Republic and ended a two-day search Tuesday for three others who remain missing as part of an illegal migrant voyage Monday just off Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico.

Once on scene, the crew of the cutter Joseph Napier embarked four women and nine men from the 25-foot makeshift vessel that was taking on water. The interdicted migrants reported that three men who were traveling with the group had jumped into the water when they sighted land five days earlier and attempted to swim to shore.