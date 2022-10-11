Coast Guard Rescues Boaters From Shark Attack Off Louisiana Coast

The US Coast Guard rescued three overdue boaters from shark-infested waters in Plaquemines Parish on Sunday. Officials received calls from relatives of the boaters after the men did not return from a Saturday fishing trip, according to the Coast Guard. Air and boat Coast Guard crews searched about 1,250 square miles and found the men about 25 miles off-shore from Empire, Louisiana. Two of the boaters were fighting off sharks before they were pulled from the water. The coast guard says the men had injuries to their hands and were taken to the hospital. All three boaters were wearing lifejackets and one had signs of hypothermia when they were rescued, according to the Coast Guard.