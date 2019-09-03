Coast Guard responds to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews, forward deployed to Andros Island, conduct medical evacuations in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 2, 2019. As Hurricane Dorian makes its way across the Bahamas, the Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)

If you are in a life-threatening situation and need assistance, call 911 of 919 in the Bahamas, or call the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency 242-325-9983 or the Bahamian Emergency Operations Center at 242-362-3895 or 242-362-3896.