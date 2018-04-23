Coastal Kid: April 2018

by Christopher Sprague, Contributing Writer

Hello Anglers,

This weekend I went in the new Jupiter 43 with our partner Bill Bachman and his kids. The boat by itself rode nicely in the ocean, but with the new Sea keeper, you didn’t feel any waves. The Sea keeper keeps the boat from rocking. With the 4 Yamaha 300s, it kept a fast speed while going right through the waves. Last weekend My Dad, the captain of Spiced Rum III, Bill Wummer, and I took 6 other Yamaha workers out to catch some kingfish. For some of them, it was their first-time fishing in the ocean. My dad and Bill Wummer would put out the flat lines and downriggers down, while I drove the boat to our spot.

We ended up fishing in the Juno/ Jupiter area which has a lot of kingfish, but a lot of sharks. We knew we would have to reel the fish in fast. We put our lines out and waited. We got our first fish on fast. We handed it to one of the Yamaha people and he reeled it in. We saw the silver in the water and Bill Wummer gaffed it. It was around a 15-pound kingfish. We ended up catching around 5 more fish, most being 10-20 pounds. We caught all the fish on downriggers and most important of all is that we all had a great time out on the ocean.

Tight Lines

Christopher Sprague