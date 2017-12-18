Coastal Kid: December 2017

by Christopher Sprague, Jr. Angler – Team Tuppens

Hello Anglers,

I have not been doing much fishing because of school. I missed the SKA Nationals in Biloxi, Mississippi because I wanted to concentrate on school. I heard that it was very rough. Our team that went caught a lot of big kingfish, however, none over 35 pounds. They finished 20th place in the National Championship out of 100 other teams. For the 2017 Season in the SKA our Team finished 6th Place and 1st Place Junior for division 10.

I was able to go to the Fort Lauderdale boat show. I saw our new boat for the first time with the wrap on. It looked very good. The boat was on display in the Jupiter Booth. The live well in the new Jupiter is more like a Jacuzzi! I think I could fit in it! The show was cool also, because of the huge yachts and every type of boat you could think of. We also visited the Garmin booth. They had a 360-degree camera where you can see everything. We can’t wait to use that for our next season of fishing. They also had a kayak on display, by far the most hi-tech one I’ve ever seen, that had all the Garmin electronics on it.

We have started making rigs for the Key West tournament in January. Until then, I will be bass fishing in the neighborhood.

Tight Lines!

Christopher Sprague

Jr. Angler “Team Tuppen’s”