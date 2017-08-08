Coastal Kid Fishing Adventures: August 2017

by Chris Sprague, Jr. Angler – Team Tuppens

This month I was very busy fishing. I also fished in Upper Michigan. I caught one of my first fish up in Michigan. It was a smallmouth bass, while I was fishing with my cousin Stevie Lynn on Twin Lakes.

We also fished the Big Dog Fat Cat tournament recently, and caught some nice fish. We brought one of our sponsors, Garmin, on the boat to represent and thought it would be cool if we placed. It was very calm while we fished, and the bite seemed to be between 10:00-12:00. Our first fish was right in the morning on a blue runner. It ended up being about a 12-pound kingfish. Our next 4 fish were 25 to 30 pound kingfish. Three of the four kingfish were in the boat in under 4 minutes. Our last kingfish was an 18 pounder. After that, all we caught was bonito and sharks. After we weighed in, we added all the weight, thinking it would be like 3rd place aggregate. It was 1st aggregate, and we beat second place (our friends Spiced Rum III) by 1.2 pounds! We had a five fish aggregate of 126.2 pounds. We all were astonished. We won a Loadmaster boat trailer, some money, a trophy and I got 2nd place SKA Junior Angler.

Tight Lines!

Christopher Sprague

Jr. Angler “Team Tuppen’s”