Coastal Kid: May 2018

by Christopher Sprague, Contributing Writer

Hello Anglers,

I have not been saltwater fishing this month, but lately I have been bass fishing. This month I have really started to enjoy catch and release bass fishing and it has quickly become one of my favorite types of fishing. Where I fish, my neighborhood canals, I used to use a small spinnerbait which was great for covering water and learned where the bass where. Recently, I have discovered that bass absolutely love senko soft jerkbaits in my canals. I use the Gambler 5″ Ace black and blue stick worm. In our canals, we don’t have many bass above 3 pounds.

When you get a big bass, the moment that you set the hook and catch the fish is what makes all the time you put in worth it. It’s an experience that you can’t recreate in my opinion. I try to find canals with a decent outflow, a structure like a fake duck or an overhang tree for shade on a hot day. One that has a good amount of small bait that bass eat. I choose my lure colors by taking a small net and scoop multiple times and observe the small fish and see what they look like. This month my biggest bass was about a 3-pounder, but I had a huge 4-pound bass miss my lure at the same spot as my 3 pounder. Always keep fishing and, even if no fish are caught you get experience that shows itself next time you go out and catch fish.

Tight Lines

Christopher Sprague