Coastal Kid: November 2017

Hello Anglers,

This month has been full of amazing fishing adventures. We fished the X-Generation tournament. This is a fun local charity tournament that is family friendly and overall one of my favorites. We started out in the morning running through the Boynton Beach inlet heading to Juno. We were met with high seas. We made it through safely luckily, and we dropped our wahoo lines and trolled for a while. Sadly, we only caught barracuda and a bonito, so we headed out to catch a dolphin. We all thought the fish would be crazy from Hurricane Irma. There were definitely signs that hurricanes were there because of all the trash in the water. We went out 24 miles and saw some weed and dropped our lines. A few minutes later, we heard the scream of a reel. We dashed to the rod and I reeled it in. It turned out to be a 7 pounder. We were very surprised that we didn’t catch 1 more dolphin. We headed in to snapper fish. We had brought our neighbor, Joe Basile, who always hooks us up with tuna fishing on his own boat “Loose Cannons”. He dropped a live goggle eye and he heard the reel screaming. He reeled it in very fast because of the sharks. It turned out to be a 26 pound kingfish. Later I caught a 3 pound snapper. We headed in to weigh in, and ended up getting 2nd overall, 3rd snapper, 3rd dolphin, 1st junior, 3rd kingfish, 1st bonito and some raffle prizes.

Also, we fished ChaseN’Tailz out of Jupiter, another of my favorite. We pointed our bow towards Juno. After a while, we got a few small kingfish, and finally got a nice one. This tournament is in the SKA, so we had to get a big kingfish above 17 pounds to advance. We reached that goal when we got a 26 pounder. We got 3rd kingfish and 2nd junior, but in the SKA I got 1st junior and won a cool fish bag and an Ocean Tamer bean bag. We had a very fun time at both of the tournaments. Hope you guys did well through the hurricane!

Tight Lines!

Christopher Sprague

Jr. Angler “Team Tuppen’s”